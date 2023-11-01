Cool, not quite as chilly to wrap up the week

Clouds will be thinning out Wednesday night into Thursday morning and we’re in for another cold start to the day Thursday with lows in the lower 20s. Other than temperatures running a bit below normal for early November, it’s going to stay quiet into and through this weekend. Temperatures will get a nice bump as well, reaching close to 50° or slightly milder Friday. The weekend will remain mild as well, above freezing both day and night with the slight chance of a few showers. While there is a chance of a little rain this weekend, it’s not looking to be a washout. It’s looking like only periods of showers are possible, although the placement of where we’ll see that rain is still in question.

Other than some weekend showers, the next 7-10 days is looking to stay cool with a relatively active weather pattern. That doesn’t mean we have any strong storm systems on the way, just enough passing waves to switch things up a bit from day to day and offer up a little rain. After this weekend, next week is going to cool down a touch with highs returning to the 30s to low-40s through most of next week. A wave of low pressure will pass through in the Tuesday-Wednesday time frame and offers up a rain and snow chance, but is not looking to deliver anything heavy.