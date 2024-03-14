Comfortably cool into the weekend

Even with a north wind across the area and some rain in north Iowa, temperatures have remained comfortably cool Thursday, maxing out in the 50s. There is more of this ahead of us Friday and Saturday before another cold front arrives later in the weekend. A bit of sunshine returns Friday with a partly cloudy sky and a light breeze out of the northwest.

St. Patrick’s Day through Monday will be colder, with temperatures running below normal for the first time this March. Highs will remain in the mid-30s Sunday and Monday before returning to the 40s and 50s next week.

Overall, the next 7-10 days look to remain dry. There are some signals of a couple, passing waves of low pressure next week, and it’s possible they may overachieve and bring us a little bit of precipitation. At this point, the chance looks pretty slim so the forecast remains dry. Fingers crossed we start to see a change in the pattern as drought conditions will only continue to expand and intensify going into spring.