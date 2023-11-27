Coldest stretch of the Fall so far

Monday afternoon will remain chilly with highs in the teens due to extra cloud cover. Clouds will clear up overnight enough for us to cool off well into single digits. While winds will be lighter, we will have more sub-zero wind chills due to even colder temperatures.

By Tuesday afternoon, we are closer to the freezing point in the upper-20s and low-30s. We get even warmer as the week goes along.

Snow chances are slim the rest of the week. It’s not until this weekend where we could see more snowfall take place.