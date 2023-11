Overall, Monday is trending to be the coldest day this week. This is despite clear skies. We start out super chilly early. Air temperatures will be in the teens, but wind chills could end up becoming sub-zero due to a northwesterly breeze. During the afternoon, highs only top out in the mid to upper-20s.

Because of the clearing skies overnight, the next Full Moon should be in full view in both Minnesota and Iowa early Monday morning.