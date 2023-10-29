Cold stretch continues, little to no snow

The 30s continue heading into the work week. We are getting a break from snow though for a couple days.

Clouds broke up at times on Sunday, and I expect them to break up even more heading into Monday. It will allows us to cool off into the low-20s early Tuesday, but the clearing up also allows us to get into the upper-30s for highs.

Our next chance for snow is early on Halloween this Tuesday. These snow showers would take place on the morning commute. They would be done by the time Trick or Treating kicks off on Halloween. The snow will cool us off a little, similar to what we had on Saturday. We’re back in the 40s by the end of the week.