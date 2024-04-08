Clouds, few showers to start the week with big warmup by weekend

A weather system will slide through the area on Monday leading to clouds and a few late day and evening showers.

There may be some breaks in the clouds for viewing of the solar eclipse on Monday afternoon especially near and south of I-90, although the best chance for viewing will be in central and southern Iowa.

Quiet weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday before another system brings rain chances back to the area on Thursday followed by a big surge of warmth heading into the weekend.

High temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will be in the 50s with 60s likely on Wednesday before clouds and rain cool temperatures off into the 50s on Thursday. Highs bounce back to near 60° on Friday with low-to-mid 70s likely Saturday and Sunday.