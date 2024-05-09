Clouds, cool with showers for some Thursday

It was a rainy Wednesday night and early Thursday morning for areas near and south of I-90 with rain showers likely for some heading through the rest of the day.

Energy rotating around an area of low pressure moving through the region will lead to ongoing showers near and south of I-90 through the morning hours.

Another system will dive southeast across the Great Lakes region from Canada leading to additional shower chances after lunch time through the afternoon hours. The bulk of any rain is expected to fall across far northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin with spotty showers possible elsewhere.

Some breaks in the clouds are possible later in the afternoon with clearing arriving late tonight setting up a sunny start to Friday.

High temperatures on Thursday will climb into the low-to-mid 60s with a light northeast wind.