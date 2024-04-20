Clouds clearing out, more rain this upcoming week

Clouds will be breaking up slowly throughout the rest of Saturday, and skies will be mostly clear on Sunday. With clouds clearing up, we will be cooling off fast. A Freeze Warning has been added for our entire area overnight, so any plants should be brought inside or covered up.

On Sunday, temperatures climb into the upper-50s and low-60s. We will be staying up around these temperatures for highs for the majority of the next week plus.

We have a few waves of showers and thunderstorms coming up this week. Monday night into Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and finally another wave next weekend. When we do not have rain chances, skies are trending mostly clear to partly cloudy. Severe weather is not expected Monday night or on Tuesday.