Clouds build, spotty shower chance Monday

Monday will start with sunshine, however a storm system passing to the north will drive a cold front into the area during the afternoon hours leading to the chance of some spotty light rain showers.

The system isn’t working with a lot of moisture, so places that do get under a shower, it won’t amount to much unfortunately. The timeframe is around 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

It’ll be a mild day with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s with a 70° high possible in some places that may see sunshine a bit longer.

The rest of the night will be quiet with some clearing of the clouds overnight into Tuesday morning.