Cloudiness continues, a few more flurries possible

Clouds will continue to persist for the rest of Sunday. Temperatures drop into the mid to low-20s early on Monday morning for the commute. Fog is not expected to be as abundant as it was early Sunday. We’re back up into the upper-30s and low-40s again Tuesday afternoon.

A few more snow showers are possible very late Monday and early Tuesday. Snow showers would be light, very likely under an inch for those who get them. Most of this activity is aiming to stay to our south.

Later this week, mild air returns to our forecast. By Thursday, we’re looking at low-50s. That kind of weather will not last, but it serves as a continuation to the above-average temperatures we have been dealing with for most of this Fall.