Cold air moving in through midweek

Colder air will follow in the footsteps of a departing storm system with temperatures well below average heading into the middle part of the week.

Wednesday will start with temperatures in the teens and wind chills likely in the single digits. Highs for the day will only manage the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Temperatures will moderate into the 40s on Thursday and 50s likely on Friday with highs remaining in the 40s through the Easter weekend.

Small hit-and-miss chances for rain are possible on both Saturday and Sunday with a higher chance for rain on Monday of next week as a storm system looks to cross the region. Details to be ironed out in future forecasts.