Chilly Wednesday despite sunshine

Chilly Canadian air has once again settled into the area behind a cold front that passed through on Tuesday.

It’ll be a bright and sunny day with some high clouds here and there across the area at times. The sunshine won’t provide much warmth however, as high temperatures will be limited to the 30s which is close to if not a bit below average for this time of year.

The wind will be breezy at times with gusts near 25 mph, but the wind will gradually lighten through the afternoon and evening.