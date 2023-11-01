Chilly, quiet Wednesday

After Tuesday’s snow, quiet weather returns for Wednesday which will last through the rest of the week.

Temperatures will continue to run below-average as Canadian cold air continues to be in place. High temperatures will range from the upper 30s to lower 40s.

There will be some filtered sunshine, but expect more clouds than sun.

Winds will be fairly light but an occasional gust up to 20 mph is possible. The breeze will keep wind chills in the 20s throughout the day.

Skies will start to clear later in the evening before returning by Thursday morning. Low temperatures will drop into the low 20s.