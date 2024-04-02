Chilly, breezy Tuesday with rain, snow showers

Tuesday will be a damp and dreary day with occasional rain and snow showers along with breezy winds.

A storm system will slowly continue to meander its way across the region leading to rain and snow showers throughout the day.

Eventually as colder air builds on Tuesday night, any precipitation will switch over to snow.

It’ll be a breezy day with wind gusts up to 25 mph at times. The wind will ramp up further overnight and into Wednesday with possible gusts up to 40 mph.

High temperatures on Tuesday will not get out of the 30s for some while others will see highs in the low 40s with some mid-to-upper 40s possible further west and south.