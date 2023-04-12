Changes On The Way This Weekend
We are tracking another big shift in temperatures over the weekend, but this time, it will be more of a cooling, rather than a warming trend. A potent cold front will come through later on Friday, bringing the Weather First area a round of storms later in the evening. Temperatures will tumble all-day Saturday, from the 50s early, to the 30s by the evening! The 30s will stay put Saturday night, which will transition our chilly rain showers to a very light rain/snow mix for Sunday morning. We won’t have to worry about any accumulating snow, as the ground will remain plenty warm following the taste of summer we’ve felt all-week.