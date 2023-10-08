Bundle up for Twins festivities

If you are heading up to Target Field for the watch party of game 2 of the ALDS (or visiting friends or family to watch the game), make sure to have a jacket that can handle the cold. It won’t be too cold at the start of the watch party, but it will cool off more by the time the game is over (let alone if it goes into extra innings). By Sunday night and early Monday morning, cloud cover will not be at the level of what we saw throughout the day Saturday or can expect at times on Sunday. This will allow temperatures to cool off significantly for Monday morning.

If the Twins manage to make it to the ALCS, cooler weather can be expected.