Breezy, mild Thursday

A quiet day is expected on Thursday before multiple storm systems bring several round of showers and thunderstorms beginning on Friday and lasting through the weekend.

High temperatures on Thursday will be in the low-to-mid 60s under a mostly sunny sky.

The wind will also ramp up once again with gusts near 25 mph at times with higher gusts late through the night into Friday.

Clouds will increase Thursday night ahead of the first storm system with rain developing around or after daybreak on Friday.