Breeze kicks up Tuesday

As colder weather comes back into the forecast, the wind chill will play more of a factor when we get breezy winds. Our first opportunity in this colder stretch comes on Tuesday with a northwesterly breeze. Winds will be at their strongest during the afternoon. Therefore, the wind chill will be closer to 30° instead of 40° (even if the air temperature is up in the upper-30s and low-40s).

Wednesday is when we get a “warmer” day again (even if it’s not as warm as what we experienced last week).