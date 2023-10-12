Blustery winds, rain into the weekend

A slow moving storm system will lead to some gusty winds and rain showers heading into the weekend.

The storm will move through Iowa and eventually turn to the southeast and slide through Illinois towards the southern Great Lakes region on Saturday.

Rain showers will taper off Saturday morning with mainly cloudy skies remaining through the day.

Winds will still be rather blustery at times with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

High temperatures are expected to be near 50°. Sunday there’s the chance for some sunshine especially later in the afternoon as clouds look to thin out by evening.

High temperatures on Sunday will be back into the lower 50s and the winds will be much more tolerable and not as blustery.