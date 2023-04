The wind will be biting on Wednesday. From the northwest, the atmosphere looks favorable for mixing some windier conditions to the surface. Gusts of 40-45 mph will be likely through the middle of the day.

This wind is bringing in much colder air. Temps fall from the 40s early, quickly back to the upper 20s and low 30s. The wind chill will be hovering in the teens and low 20s through the day.

Outside of a flurry, mostly cloudy skies are overhead.