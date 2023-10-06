Blustery, chilly Friday with showers

The chilliest air of the fall season will arrive on Friday. A blustery day is also expected with periodic showers throughout the day.

A sharp cold front will pass through the area during the morning leading to the chance for rain. Showers will become scattered throughout the day before ending this evening. Rain amounts will be light.

Behind the front, chilly air and a blustery northwest wind will make it feel like a raw day. High temperatures will only manage the 40s and low 50s, however a brisk wind gusting to 30-40 mph at times will lead to feels like temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Anyone attending Friday Night Football games will need to dress warm. Outside of a small chance of a shower, it’ll be chilly with temperatures in the 40s and feels like temperatures in the 30s.