Blocked weather pattern

Other than some subtle shifts, there is little to no movement in the overall weather pattern this week. What that means for us is continued warmth with temperatures running above average through the week and minimal to no chance for rain until a wave pushes through this coming weekend. Even that opportunity doesn’t look to provide a widespread soaker, but will be more of the isolated to scattered activity similar to what we saw this past weekend.

A large, closed off area of low pressure located south of the Ohio River Valley is barely moving, helping to hold a ridge over the Midwest. There’s a lot of jargon here, but the bottom line is that little change is in store for us all week long. Highs will be near 90 all week with a light wind and oodles of sunshine.