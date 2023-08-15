We are tracking the best day of the week today! Morning fog will gradually clear out shortly after the sun comes on up. We stay sunny all-day, with highs in the middle to upper 70s, and very low humidity.

More sunshine is expected Wednesday, but we are ahead of an approaching cold front, meaning the SW breeze will usher in the warmer (mid 80s for highs) & more humid air ahead of it. The front is expected to come through later Wednesday evening, bringing a chance for a few storms with it. The overall severe set-up is best to our north, however a strong storm or two could be possible, mainly for our southern Minnesota communities.

The storms are out by daybreak Thursday, with the rest of the day looking sunny and comfy, back in the middle 70s. This is ahead of our next big warm-up for the area, as highs quickly return to the middle & upper 80s Friday, with this trend lasting through the weekend & a good part of next week. A few communities may even see 90° at times during this next heat wave!