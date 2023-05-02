Becoming more active

Rain chances are ahead, mainly ramping up beginning Friday and dotting the forecast into next week. Periodic waves of energy will ripple through on a more active jet stream. These will bring the rain chances our way.

The setup looks active but the details are still a bit hazy with some differences on how all these waves evolve in the days ahead.

For now we’ve highlighted the most likely days to see rain as now Friday (instead of Thursday) and Sunday initially. Tuesday also looks a bit more likely. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible in the stretch too.

With the haziness involved in the forecast, be sure to check back for updates.