Areas of morning frost likely through midweek

Monday saw the first frost advisory of the fall season and more will be likely issued through midweek.

Temperatures are forecasted to drop into the low-to-mid 30s on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings due to an area of high pressure overhead keeping winds light and skies mostly clear which are ideal conditions for frost to develop.

Morning lows are expected to climb later in the week as clouds and rain enter the picture from a storm system that will bring rain and gusty winds to the area.