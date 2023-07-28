Another Round of Strong Storms Friday
We are going to be dealing with another round of strong, possibly severe storms Friday afternoon & evening. The main threat for storms will be along & south of I-90, with damaging wind the primary concern from 1-9 PM locally. Large hail & pockets of heavy rain will be possible as well, along with frequent lightning. Even though the greatest threat for severe storms is south of I-90, locations north of the interstate could still experience strong, if not severe weather as well. And please remember, when thunder roars, go indoors, whether or not the storm is severe.