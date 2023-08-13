Another Line of Storms Later This Week

Sunday night and the first half of Monday is not our only chance for rain locally.

More storms are expected to pass through at some point late Wednesday into early Thursday. There is still some uncertainty on timing, but tracking is becoming more and more likely through southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa.

Depending when these storms come through, we could see some strong to severe storms here. Once we have a better idea on timing, that should help determine the degree of strength of these storms. Strong winds and large hail would be the primary threats should these storms become strong enough (or even become severe).