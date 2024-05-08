Another good soak (for some) Wednesday night, and a pleasant Mother’s Day weekend ahead

A wave of low pressure is bringing another batch of showers and thunderstorms through the area Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. The majority of the heavier rain will fall south of I-90. However, all of the ABC 6 News area has a good shot of at least getting some showers and thunderstorms between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

As the low moves out of here Thursday, clouds will decrease Thursday afternoon and cooler air will move in for a short while. High temperatures will remain in the upper 50s to lower 60s Thursday afternoon, but we should still see a little sunshine late Thursday.

Friday’s weather will remain quiet for a majority of the day. A fast-moving front will pass through late Friday afternoon to evening and will be the focus for some quick showers late in the day. Temperatures will still climb into the mid-60s Friday afternoon. We can expect more sunshine Saturday and a lovely start to Mother’s Day weekend. Highs will hit the upper 60s with a mostly sunny sky Friday.

Mother’s Day will be warmer with highs in the mid-70s. We can expect plenty of sunshine on Sunday. There is a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms developing late in the afternoon Sunday, but they’ll be moving quickly and won’t be widespread. But, just a heads up you may have a temporary delay on some outdoor plans Sunday afternoon to early evening.