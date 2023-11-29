All is quiet and clear

Wednesday has been a beautiful day, and it will remain that way the rest of the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will drop into the mid-20s overnight, but we’re right back into the upper-30s and low-40s on Thursday. Clear skies continue into Thursday.

We are still looking at a possibility of snow this weekend. The timeframe is still late Saturday into early Sunday, but amounts are looking small. Any higher totals are more likely to our south and east.

We will be staying in the mid to upper-30s for the majority of the upcoming forecast. A few of us will break low-40s on a few days, but not all of us.