ALERT DAY FRIDAY: Snow to impact morning commute

A vigorous clipper system will move through the area late Thursday into Friday with snow developing leading to slippery roads overnight through the Friday morning commute, therefore Friday morning will be an ALERT DAY!

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from 10:00 PM Thursday until 10:00 AM Friday.

Snow will likely be at its heaviest overnight with snowfall rates of 1″ per hour for a short-time period allowing it to accumulate quickly.

There is also the potential for some icing across north Iowa as temperatures will be hovering near the freezing mark before switching to snow as colder air moves in.

Snow will continue into early Friday morning before gradually winding down by mid-to-late morning.

Snow accumulations of 2-4″ is likely across much of the area. There is still some uncertainty regarding a narrow band of heavier snow that may set up across parts of north and northeastern Iowa into southwest Wisconsin. Where this sets up has the potential to produce higher totals near 6″.