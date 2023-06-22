ALERT DAY for strong/severe storms Saturday

Just to prepare you so you’re not caught off guard, the system headed our way Saturday has the potential to brew some severe weather. The best news of all here, is that means rain! There will be a few different opportunities for rain Saturday into Sunday. The first looks to be a line moving through southern Minnesota and northernmost Iowa on Saturday morning to very early afternoon. The time of most concern for severe weather will be later in the day, from 5pm to 9pm Saturday. Showers and storms may continue intermittently through Sunday morning, but the higher rainfall totals and storms packing more of a punch will be focused on Saturday PM. We really need the rain, and that’s what the majority of us will receive. With that said, do be aware that some storms could produce hail and strong winds.