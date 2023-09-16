Air Quality Improves on Sunday

After a cold front came through Friday, it brought Canadian Wildfire smoke behind it. This wildfire smoke did reach the surface. While it was nowhere near the worst we’ve seen all Summer, it did create some poor or even unhealthy air quality to locals west of I-35.

All of us will be in moderate air quality early in the day Sunday. As smoke moves further and further away, we return to having healthy air quality later in the day Sunday and remain healthy by the beginning of the work week. This limited air quality will also result in limited visibility where the worst air quality is in place.