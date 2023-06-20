Air Quality Alert continues through Thursday
Under a ridge of high pressure, the trend of warm days, light wind, no rain, and poor air quality will continue. Even though the air looks more clear than most days in the past few weeks, there are high levels of ozone due to a combination of issues. Warm days, sunshine, a breeze sending ozone from the Chicago area, and a ridge of high pressure are keeping the atmosphere very stable and is a perfect setup for the development of ozone in the air. Conditions will improve late this week and this weekend when we get a minor shift in the overall weather pattern and a good chance of rain comes our way late Saturday.