Active weather week with multiple chances for rain

The week started off quiet and warm, however that’ll change going forward with multiple chances for rain in the days ahead.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely through about mid-morning on Tuesday. A few widely scattered to isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible late afternoon and evening. A strong storm is possible mainly across far southeast Minnesota into southwestern Wisconsin with hail and wind the main threats.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms is likely late Wednesday afternoon and night. Locally heavy rainfall is possible especially near and south of I-90.

Dry weather arrives on Thursday before another front slides through on Friday leading to an additional chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures will be slightly above or close to average through the week with highs near 70° on Tuesday and Wednesday and 60s expected the rest of the week.