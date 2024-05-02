Active weather pattern setting up next week

An active weather pattern is looking to set up across the area for most of next week leading to daily chances for rain.

The week will start quiet, dry and warm with temperatures climbing into the low 70s on Monday.

An upper-level trough or low pressure system will develop in the northern plains and meander across the area with multiple pieces of energy rotating around it leading to rain chances Tuesday through Saturday.

It won’t rain all day every day, but there will be daily chances for rain with plenty of dry time in-between. It’s still too early for the finer details as the timing of each system and rain chances will get ironed out as it gets closer.

The Climate Prediction Center has a higher probability of above average precipitation in the six to ten day period from May 7-11.

Temperatures next week will generally be near average in the 60s.