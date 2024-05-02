Active stretch of weather will lead to multiple rain chances in the days ahead

It’s going to be an active stretch of weather over the next seven to ten days with multiple chances for rain.

Rain will be likely through Thursday morning with pockets of heavier rain at times. The heaviest rain will be gone by afternoon with a few spotty showers remaining. A thunderstorm is even possible. High temperatures will be cool in the 50s to lower 60s.

The clouds will clear Thursday night setting up a quiet and sunny day on Friday before another system brings some rain back to the area on Saturday although amounts are expected to be much lighter.

Quiet weather will return on Sunday and Monday before a more active and stagnant weather pattern sets up the rest of the next week leading to almost daily chances for rain, however there will be plenty of dry time in between.

Temperatures over the next seven to ten days will generally be near to above average in the 60s and 70s.