ABC 6 Weather Lab: Freeborn County

During the week of the Freeborn County Fair, our ABC Six Weather Team took the trip for Albert Lea for their latest Weather Lab. It was the second one of the Summer following Rochesterfest back in June.

During Weather Lab, it was hot. However, a big tree near the area made it easier for the weather team and the crowd. Several kids even volunteered in taking part in some of the experiments that took place.

We are always looking for our next weather lab assistant. Just go to our website at kaaltv.com, go under the weather tab to ABC Six Weather Lab, pick any one of the experiments, and then submit your name and photo. There are even new experiments not performed at the Weather Lab. Weather Lab Assistants are announced every Wednesday.