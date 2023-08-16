A Warm & Windy Wednesday

The forecast is trending warm & windy at times today, thanks to a warm front moving through the area. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s, with higher humidity as well.

A cold front moves in quickly later this evening/overnight, bringing our next round of rain & rumbles. A few of the storms could be strong, possibly even severe, from 9 PM to 1 AM Thursday. Damaging wind & large hail will be the primary concerns with the stronger storms. It should be noted however, the better potential for severe weather this evening/overnight still looks to be north of the Weather First Area.

We will cool briefly behind this front on Thursday, with highs only in the middle to upper 70s once again. Then we’ll turn up the heat back to the 80s Friday & will be pushing 90° in many places over the weekend & into early next week.