A Typical Summer Weekend
Overall the weekend won’t be too bad area-wide, with comfortable summer temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. Humidity will be slightly noticeable, Friday & Saturday especially, aiding in our hit & miss storm potential both days. Any shower or storm that rumbles through won’t last long, meaning it won’t be a complete washout scenario this weekend. It just means to pack the umbrella with you if you are heading up north or to the camp site, or possibly both this weekend!