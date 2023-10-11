A Thursday to Saturday soaker
A large storm system, currently spinning off the Pacific Northwest coastline, will be affecting our weather from Thursday through Saturday. It’s going to be a nearly steady rain with a gusty wind and cooler temperatures. A fairly “raw” feel to the weather for a few days, which looks to also keep us from seeing the annular solar eclipse Saturday. The upside is this: it’s not a blizzard, we need the rain, and we’ll start to get some sunshine early next week. Be prepared for a chilly, wet night at the stadium for games Friday night.