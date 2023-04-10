A Taste of Summer This Week

Spring was really sprung over the weekend, with those very comfortable highs in the 60s. This week is looking even warmer, as we experience a taste of summer in mid-April.

Any clouds this morning will continue to clear out by the afternoon, allowing our highs to reach the upper 60s, if not the lower 70s. 70s will be common for highs this week, as a strong breeze out of the SW keeps the warmer air in place. We will be pushing 80° with many areas reaching that high temperature on Wednesday. Our average high this time of the year is around 53°!

Rain chances are lacking until the end of the week, once our next weather-maker moves through the region. Scattered showers & a few rumbles of thunder will be possible later on Friday. On & off rain showers are possible, with temps cooling to the 50s & possibly the upper 40s for some over the weekend.