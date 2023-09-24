A Rainy Day in 2010…

Back in 2010, we had over 4 inches of rainfall take place at Rochester International Airport on September 23rd. While we did not get anywhere near that for one day totals of either Friday or Saturday, combining rainfall totals from both days could result in rainfall totals higher than the mark in a few communities. This is proven by the rainfall totals we got Friday night and early Saturday and then some of the estimated rain during the afternoon hours.

Since rain is still in the forecast overnight, any true rainfall totals between Friday and Saturday will not be official until Sunday morning. Measurements from Saturday are made by observers at 7 AM Sunday, and more rainfall reports should be sent in throughout the day.