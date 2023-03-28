A Little Snow Early Wednesday
We will be dodging a few snow flakes very early Wednesday, with most of the snow wrapping up around 8 AM. This means we will be sleeping through most of it, and with very little in the way of accumulations, only minor impacts are expected at this point. It’s odd to think of severe weather when snow is in the forecast, but this will be the case Wednesday, as our next Skywarn Severe Weather Spotter Training Course is taking place in Rochester. It will be held at the Empire Event Center, starting at 6:30 PM.