A few showers, still 60s on Wednesday

Despite a few showers here and there on Wednesday and more cloud cover, we are still looking at low to mid-60s for highs like what we saw on Tuesday. A cold front will come through behind the showers, and we will be cooling off on Thursday. However, it is a weak cold front; temperatures will still be in the upper-50s and even some low-60s heading into this weekend.

Rain chances do continue into Thursday as well, but showers become more isolated. Even with a “higher” chance on Wednesday, this is another one of those rounds of rain where not everyone gets it and those who do see light rain. If you get over 1/3″, you may wanna buy a lottery ticket.

It’s going to be a little breezy outside both ahead of and behind the cold front. Winds could gust as high as 25-30 MPH the next few days. They do calm down heading into the weekend.

If you are heading to the Game of the Week tonight for high school football or have any other outdoor activities the next few days, they will not need to be moved around due to weather.