A Few Rumbles Friday Night – Saturday
A cold front will be sweeping through the area Friday night, bringing the rain chances to the area, along with tumbling temps. Severe weather does not look to be an issue for the Weather First Area going into & through the weekend, just a few garden variety thunderstorms locally. Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible very late Friday night, with the majority of the rain falling throughout Saturday, along with the cooling temperatures. We will see those numbers cool off enough to the point where a little snow looks to mix in Sunday.