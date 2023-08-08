A Few Rain Chances This Week
We are in desperate need of rain after a very dry summer area-wide. While it hasn’t been much, we’ve picked up a little early in our August. A little more is on the way for this week, with our rain & rumble chances in a leapfrog scenario. Our next opportunity comes with a cold front Wednesday afternoon & evening, with the next opportunity returning later Thursday evening into Friday morning, before another chance returns later on Sunday. While storms are in the forecast, severe weather thankfully is not. Unfortunately, these rain chances won’t be anything significant, but again any rain at this point sure is a welcome sight!