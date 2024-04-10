A few good downpours Thursday, warming up this weekend

A wave of low pressure will be affecting the region from Wednesday evening through Friday. It’s bringing some isolated shower activity Wednesday night and more widespread showers on Thursday. Even though Thursday and Friday will be a bit cooler and windy, temperatures will remain close to or just above normal for mid-April.

Winds will shift Wednesday night and will be gusty out of the northwest through the day Thursday and start to ease late in the day Friday. There will be a few showers around Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. The best chance of widespread showers with some good downpours is Thursday afternoon to Thursday evening.

A big warm-up is on the way for the weekend! Highs will be back in the 70s with sunshine from Saturday through Monday. Sunday’s temperatures will be more summer-like with highs in the upper 70s and nearing 80 degrees in north Iowa. A shower or thunderstorm is possible Sunday night into Monday morning although widespread, consistent rainfall is not expected.

Next week’s temperatures will moderate a bit, coming back into the 50s and 60s. Not as warm as this weekend, but still comfortably mild.