A case of weather whiplash

There are some big changes in the weather forecast this week as we’ll be seeing a good old case of weather whiplash.

The late season warm spell is now history as some cooler, seasonal weather is expected through Thursday with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

However, some chilly, Canadian air will plunge southward into the area on Friday with temperatures dropping below-normal for the first time since mid-September with highs in the 40s and 50s expected.

Night lows this weekend will drop into the 30s with the possibility of the season’s first frost Saturday night into Sunday morning.

When comparing the low temperature forecasted for Sunday morning with Tuesday’s high temperature of 85° in Rochester, it’ll no doubt be a shock to the system as it’ll be nearly 50° colder!