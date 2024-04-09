A bit warmer Tuesday with isolated shower possible

Temperatures will be a bit warmer on Tuesday thanks to some sunshine that will make an appearance.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with high temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The wind will be a bit blustery at times with gust of 20-25 mph during the late afternoon before becoming lighter through the night.

A piece of energy will rotate through the area late in the afternoon into the evening hours and combined with just enough moisture may produce an isolated shower, however most places will remain dry.

Temperatures will dip down to near 40° by Wednesday morning.