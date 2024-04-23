A beautiful, quiet Wednesday ahead. Rain likely this coming weekend

A cold front has been the focus for some isolated shower activity Tuesday afternoon. Skies will clear out Tuesday night and temperatures will drop to near or just below the freezing mark early Wednesday. Despite the chilly start to the day, we can look forward to a sunny sky, light wind, and comfortably mild temperatures Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday looks to be the least windy day of this April so far.

Winds will pick back up out of the southeast Thursday, helping to bump temperatures into the low to mid-60s. There will still be a fair amount of sunshine Thursday before clouds and rain move back into the region early Friday morning.

Showers and occasional thunderstorms are likely Friday. Whether or not we see any strong to severe storms in the mix is highly questionable, but we’re watching the track of that storm. Showers will linger through Saturday, although it’s not going to be a rain-out for the first half of the weekend. Another wave of low pressure will move in Sunday, bringing a return of widespread showers and thunderstorms into early Monday morning.